NOWMADS to perform classic musical My Fair Lady later this month

The award-winning theatrical group NOWMADS (Nottingham West Music and Drama Society) follows up the success of its sell-out pantomime production of Ali Baba by presenting its autumn show, My Fair Lady, writes Peter Jordan.

A talented cast of more than 30 performers under the direction of Graham Lambert (seated front centre) have been hard at work on this iconic musical.

Laura Collins (seated front centre) takes the principal role of Eliza Dolittle, teaming up with two other leading lights in Martin Belcher, who is cast as Henry Higgins and Daniel De Martino who plays Alfred Dolittle.

Last performed by NOWMADS in 1979, My Fair Lady is noted for its treasure trove of musical classics which include Wouldn’t It Be Lovely, With a Little Bit of Luck and The Rain in Spain, while the show’s glorious Royal Ascot scene is not to be missed.

My Fair Lady is being staged at the Kimberley School Theatre from Wednesday, October 31, to Saturday, November 3.

For bookings and further information, contact Carole at the box office on 0115 9194322 or phone 07960930829.