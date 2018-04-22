Online duo hit the stage at the RCH

Two of the world’s biggest YouTube stars will bring their touring show to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday, May 1.

In Dan and Phil: Interactive Introverts, Daniel Howell and Phil Lester present an evening centred on two internet dwelling, insecure nerds standing under the spotlight to give the people what they want: an epic interactive experience of rants, roasts, battles, stories ... and surprises that will make you laugh, cry, cringe and puts the audience in control unlike anything before.

Under 14s must be accompanied by a person aged 18 or over.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15-£99. Call the box office on 0115 9895555.