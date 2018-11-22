Panto bus hits the streets to boost Playhouse’s festive family show

Nottingham City Transport has confirmed its continued sponsorship of the Nottingham Playhouse pantomime with the unveiling of this year’s special panto bus.

With a week to go until local legend Robin Hood takes to the Nottingham Playhouse stage in Robin Hood and the Babes of the Wood, Nottingham’s leading bus operator has launched this year’s wrapped bus, as part of its partnership with the famous Playhouse pantomime.

Robin Hood (Tim Frater) and the evil Sheriff of Nottingham (Robin Kingsland) were at the official bus reveal, which has been liveried with images of the panto stars, along with scenes of rolling hills, blue skies and signature pantomime sparkles.

Stephanie Sirr, chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse, said: “We are so grateful to Nottingham City Transport for its ongoing support of the pantomime. We can’t wait to bring Robin Hood home to Nottingham Playhouse and get very excited when we see the Playhouse Panto Bus out and about. Our celebrated panto bunnies also get a look in, see if you can spot them!”

Anthony Carver-Smith, marketing manager at NCT, said: “Nottingham Playhouse’s pantomime is considered a ‘Midlands institution’, and we’re really proud to be part of it. They put on a fantastic show every year that really gets you into the festive spirit!”

Running from Friday, November 30, through to Saturday, January 19, Kenneth Alan Taylor’s magical story is set to delight audiences of all ages with its sumptuous costumes and magnificent scenery, as well as a coachload of hilarity, slapstick, song and dance.

Tickets at start at £23 (family ticket from £102), visit www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or call 0115 941 9419 for more.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith