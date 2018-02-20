Panto fun as Stargazers return with Aladdin

The Stargazers Drama Group is showcasing a team of new young players in its production of the traditional family pantomime Aladdin.

It is to be performed from February 22-24 at the Horsley Woodhouse Church Hall starting at 7.15pm each evening, with a matinee on Saturday, February 24, at 3pm.

The show includes hit songs, dance routines, tumbling, old jokes and a surprise appearance by a lion and a giant dragon.

Stargazers’ assistant director Mollie Middleton said: “I don’t think Horsley Woodhouse will ever have seen the likes of this before. We really pushed the boat out to create a spectacular entertainment once we saw the local talent that we now have in the group.”

The role of Aladdin is played by Jess Guyler and the Princess Yasmine by Amelie Turner. But their love story is thwarted by the evil Abanazar, played by Oliver Beeston.

Happily, there is a Spirit and a Genie on hand to smooth things out, played by Mollie Middleton and Lydia Morley, while plenty of comedy is supplied by Morgan Bennett as Wishee Washee and Ray Rippingale as Widow Twankey.

Stage manager Graham Middleton warned: “Look out for the flying carpet scene: we’ve never tried anything as daring as this in the group’s 29 years of panto.”

Tickets are £5 and £3. For reservations, call 01332 780688.

Pictured are Jess Guyler as Aladdin, Amelie Turner as Pricess Yasmine and Oliver Beeston as Abanazar.