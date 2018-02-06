Panto fun at Bingham venue later this month

Bingham Musical Theatre Company is presenting Cinderella, a fun-filled show for all the family.

Come along for an evening full of laughs and entertainment.

The production takes place at Bingham Methodist Church, from February 22-24.

Will those ugly sisters ever get any prettier? Will Buttons ever manage to confess his love for Cinders before it’s too late?

Performances are at 7.30pm nightly with a matinee on Saturday, February 24, from 2.30pm.

Tickets are on sale at £10/£5 and are selling fast. For more, see http://goo.gl/jKxZef or go to www.binghammusicaltheatrecompany.co.uk