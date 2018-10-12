Panto king returns to Playhouse with Robin Hood and the Babes In The Wood

With Christmas only two months away, Nottingham Playhouse is getting set for the return of the city’s favourite outlaw in Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood, directed and written by panto king Kenneth Alan Taylor.

Nottingham Playhouse’s annual pantomime has confirmed the welcome return of actors Tim Frater and Kelly Agredo as Robin Hood and Maid Marian. Known for his legendary performances as the Dame in many Nottingham Playhouse pantomimes, John Elkington will be taking to the stage as Nurse Nellie Noggins, alongside Rebecca Little as Tilly Tuck the Tomboy. Joining them will be Robin Kingsland as the evil Sheriff of Nottingham.

Following a successful pilot in 2017’s pantomime, Cinderella, Nottingham Playhouse has also confirmed that it will feature two adult chorus members - Kinden Singh Uppal and Clarice Julianda. The move to include adult chorus members is to provide recently graduated performers the opportunity to gain valuable professional credits.

Director Kenneth Alan Taylor said: “Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood is a classic pantomime story and its already received a great response from audiences. It’s been six years since we last staged this production, so we felt it was about time Robin came home for Christmas!”

2017’s show saw hugely successful ticket sales for the Nottingham Playhouse pantomime, and the theatre company expects the local angle to draw even bigger crowds to this year’s production.

The classic tale will see ultimate villain the Sheriff of Nottingham hatch a wicked plan to get rid of his brother’s children, the Babes in the Wood, and claim their fortune. It’s down to Robin Hood to save the day and stop the Sheriff with a little help from his Merry Men and Maid Marian.

Family-friendly and full of festive fun and energy Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood will feature sumptuous costume designs, glittering sets, silliness, songs and laughter for all ages.

You can see Robin Hood and the Babes In The Wood at Nottingham Playhouse from November 30 to January 19.

For more information visit, www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk