Pepper And Honey at Derby Theatre proved to be a captivating and moving new play

Notnow Collective’s production Of Pepper & Honey, at Derby Theatre’s Studio on Saturday, was written by Kristina Gavran, performed by Tina Hofman and directed by Tilly Branson, writes Rob Worrall.

This solo performance concerns two Annas: granddaughter and grandmother; Croatian emigre and Croatian resident. Topically, it is a play concerned with leaving and with remaining.

Hotly debated though “immigration” is, few debaters consider its complexity. Every immigrant is also an emigrant; each arrival has been preceded by a departure; a new language learned, and a new culture embraced is an old language and culture distanced.

The experience is one of contraries. Like the combination of pepper and of honey. Spicy and sweet; astringent and emollient; the excitement of a future to embrace and the lost comfort of a past abandoned.

Such are the contraries considered by this play. Considered with the same care it takes to prepare the dough from which ‘paprenjaci’ (pepper biscuits) are made. Measured, sifted, kneaded; given time to prove.

I have never eaten paprenjaci but, having watched them prepared onstage, I now have a clear sense of their texture and of their flavour: crisp and an amalgam of contrasting flavours.

They are a metaphor for the play in which they form so central a feature. Two Annas, the one young and enterprising, the other elderly and conservative; the humour and the pathos; the tenderness and the anger; the resolution and the ruefulness - all conveyed by the same performer - is a combination both culinary and dramatic.

Tina Hofman’s performance is equally well-blended, conveying as it does the characteristics of both Annas with a clarity that escapes caricature and with a modulation of mood and message that avoids cliché. Both writer and performer understand the complexities concerned; this is an issue the intricacies of which are done ill-service to by ‘red-lines’, by entrenched viewpoints, by inflexibility and by intransigence. Like the dough that emerges

from the mixing-bowl, both script and presentation have an essential elasticity.

Given the plurality noted above, the use of both English and Croatian is an apposite linguistic device, but it prompts my one technical criticism: the projected translation needs to be much clearer, so that the audience can read it. A minor hitch, easily rectified, I’m sure.

Pepper & Honey is a wholly captivating 90 minutes’ worth of theatre: engaging, amusing, moving, and thought-provoking. I wish it well on its intended tour. There are studio theatres and rural venues around the country which are due an appetising treat.

Photos by Marcus Fernando

