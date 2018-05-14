Playhouse world premiere for award-winning play Shebeen

Nottinghamshire writer Mufaro Makubika award-winning play Shebeen will have its world premiere at Nottingham Playhouse in June.

The play won the 2017 Alfred Fagon award for best new play by a black British playwright. You can see at the Playhouse during its run there from June 1-16.

Mufaro, who was born in Zimbabwe and came to England when he was 16, fell in love with the theatre after seeing his first play at the age of 18.

Set in the hot, humid summer of 1958 when tempers are flaring and Teddy Boys are on the march, Shebeen is inspired by Mufaro’s family and neighbours, and is about a community under siege and the sacrifices people make for love.

Stephanie Sirr, chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse which commissioned Mufaro’s award-winning play, said: “We have been working with Mufaro for a number of years now including premiering his first full length play, How to Breathe, in the Neville Studio at Nottingham Playhouse in 2015.

“We are pleased to present Shebeen, Mufaro’s first main stage production at Nottingham Playhouse, before it enjoys a run at Theatre Royal Stratford East.”

Call the box office on 0115 9419419 for ticket details or go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk