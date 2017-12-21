Plenty of satisfied customers at Palace panto

There is still chance to get your tickets for the acclaimed production of Jack and the Beanstalk at Mansfield Palace Theatre.

With 87 per cent of tickets already gone, the Palace team think their festive family panto really hits the spot, and it seems that those who have already seen the show agree.

Here are just a small selecton of some of the many comments from excited and very satisfied audience members:

“Best panto we’ve ever seen! Two and half hours of pure fun and laughter, we loved it! There was never a dull moment, all moved so fast - and the 3D effect was awesome! Every character was perfect for their role, costumes, makeup, props and the lot! We specially loved Simple Simon, so funny, and adored his gorgeous brother Jack! Well done all! We’re coming again!”

“Absolutely amazing show. By far the best we have seen. The 3D effects were fantastic. Really tempted to book again and view before the new year as it was incredible. The actor who played Simon was fantastic. He made us all laugh so much. Great great great!”

“This panto was brilliant. The 3D section in the second half was really good and so effective. My 77-year-old Mum screamed out loud and had us in fits of laughter. Adam Moss was really funny and excelled as Simple Simon and Mark Little was a great baddie. There were lots of jokes for the kids and adults and the whole cast worked really well together, making this one of the best pantos we’ve seen.

“Best show yet the 3D was brill - I laughed all the way through the show, as did my granddaughter and all the Asda gang. Thanks for a great night out.”

“Came to the panto last night with my family, we loved it, especially the 3D special effects.”

“Thoroughly enjoyed the pantomime. There were young children, teenagers and adults and we were all laughing :) Thank you, we’ve already booked again for next year.”

Availability is limited to the last week and a half of the run, with the show finishing on Sunday, January 7. Make your Christmas season just that little bit more magical. Contact the Box Office on 01623 633133 or book tickets online at mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Photo by Tracey Whitefoot