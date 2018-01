Former cabinet minister turned TV and radio presenter Michael Portillo will bring his national speaking tour to Derby Theatre on the evening of Friday, January 19.

In Michael Portillo – Life: A Game of Two Halves, he talks about the great changes in his life both before and after he left Parliament for a different career.

The show starts at 7.15pm. Call the box office for ticket details on 01332 593939 or for more you can go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk