QUAD to host regional heat of animation challenge

Animators across the UK including Derby are being invited to take part in the first ever nationwide 48-hour animation challenge.

With regional heats in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, a public vote and exclusive prizes up for grabs, AniJam UK aims to inspire and showcase new work from emerging and established talent.

The series of AniJams takes inspiration from previous events delivered in the South West of England since 2012 by WONKY and Encounters Short Film and Animation Festival. This year they will extend nationally as part of Anim18 – a celebration of British animation taking place across the UK, led by Film Hub Wales and Chapter (Cardiff), with the BFI Film Audience Network and a wealth of project partners.

The regional heats taking place include QUAD, Derby, on August 10-12. Teams can be made up of 2-5 people, aged 18 and above are invited to come and create an original film based on a secret theme. The short films can be in any style of animation and from 15 to 90 seconds in length. There’s no charge for participants to take part. To register a team, please go to: www.anijam.co.uk

Up to three films will be selected from each regional heat to form a shortlist eligible for final awards. The shortlist will be screened at a range of venues including Encounters Short Film and Animation Festival in September, and Manchester Animation Festival in November, and the competition will be opened up to a public vote.

As well as the Public Choice Award, there will be a Grand Prix selected by a panel of industry experts, including representatives from key UK film and animation festivals, studios and organisations such as BAFTA Cymru and the BFI. Prizes include bespoke trophies created by Animation Toolkit, delegate tickets to key UK festivals, and distribution by ShortsTV – ‘the global home of short movies’.

More details are available at https://www.derbyquad.co.uk/events/anijam-uk.aspx or www.anim18.co.uk/anijamuk

Photo by Graham Lucas Commons