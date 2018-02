Terence Rattigan’s classic tale Flare Path is to be performed at Nottingham’s Lace Market Theatre from February 19-24.

This story of love and loyalty, courage and fear is based on Rattigan’s own experience as a tail gunner in the Second World War.

The play is presented with great wit as the stories of three couples interweave against the backdrop of wartime uncertainty.

Call the box office on 0115 9507201.