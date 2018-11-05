Review: NOWMADS shine in production of My Fair Lady

There’s no stopping the high flying NOWMADS whose impressive interpretation of Lerner and Loewe’s evergreen classic My Fair Lady delighted sell-out audiences during its four performance run, writes Peter Jordan.

Appreciative theatregoers in attendance last week at the Kimberley School Theatre marvelled at the talents of leading lady Laura Collins who was a tour-de-force in the principal role of Eliza Dolittle.

Since its inception in 1979, many ladies have made their marks in NOWMADS (Nottingham West Music and Drama Society )productions and Laura’s sparkling interpretation of the cheeky, outspoken Cockney flower seller Eliza, was up there with the best of them.

Not to be outdone, Daniel DeMartino was equally impressive as the indomitable Alfred P Dolittle, while stalwart performer Steve Clarke was at his best as Colonel Pickering, and another leading light in Martin Belcher was in great form in the role of Henry Higgins.

This was no ordinary production from NOWMADS (Nottingham West Music and Drama Society), in fact it further confirmed the progress the group has made since its inception back in 1979.

A sparkling Royal Ascot scene and an equally impressive scenario in the ballroom of the Transylvanian Embassy showcased the magic of outstanding costumes, eye-catching stage settings, and stand out acting and singing.

A talented orchestra under the baton of musical director John Wilson, slick choreographed dance routines devised by Emma Heydon, Jane Clarke and Merle Harrison, and the artistry of Sue Campbell and Debbie Draper contributed to the success of this outstanding production.

Collections and donations made during performances will benefit Hayward House Hospice and When You Wish Upon a Star.

As the dust settles on another impressive show the NOWMADS team are putting plans in place for its next offering, which will be the family pantomime Treasure Island.

For tickets, details and advanced bookings contact the box office on 07960 930829 or phone 0115 9194322.