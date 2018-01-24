REVIEW: Tango Moderno at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal

You can be forgiven for thinking that Vincent Simone and Flavia Cacace have taken the story of the Argentine tango as far as it can go, writes John Shawcroft.

After all, they were world champions before starring in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and since then have choreographed and performed in four productions in the West End and around the country.

But judging by Tango Moderno (at Nottingham Theatre Royal as part of a UK tour) they have barely scratched the surface. Indeed, it is arguable that their latest offering ranks as their best. Certainly it is a wow of a show which delighted this week’s audience and resulted in a genuinely spontaneous standing ovation.

The dance originated in South America more than a century ago but this updated 2018 version fits like a glove.

Strictly’s professional dancers on tour cover virtually every form of dance from featuring the classic standards of Porter and Gershwin, the Viennese waltz and resurrecting Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly. This is different but you do not have to be an expert to enjoy the show.

Most people’s knowledge of the tango has probably been derived from Strictly. Some men, including this reviewer, who can just about shuffle through a waltz without bumping into too many people and for whom a word association test involving Argentina would probably throw up Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero, are classic cases.

In other words, even with only a little awareness about the intricacies of the tango, you can sit back and revel in this Latin American feast – and many other types of dance are also included - and leave the antics to the undoubted experts. Class can always be appreciated.

Eight dancers form four couples whose stories are narrated by The Singer (Tom Parsons), who, through dialogue, song and guitar, explains the joy and dance and why people do it. Vincent and Flavia are the guides – and what guides – as the couples fall in and out of love and face up to life’s challenges.

Musical tastes change and the tango adapts and this show’s great strength is that it never loses touch with the present day. There’s a lovely take on selfies, the mobile phone, social media and the internet in Bla Bla Bla Cha Cha Cha and a commuter scene invoking the daily stress of travelling in a crowded train to work. Another demonstrates the loneliness of living alone and a ready-meal for one, and we even get a gay kiss.

Through all of this the dancers perform with quality and youthful exuberance as Vincent and Flavia flit in and out across the stage. Modern numbers blend with classics from the lovely The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Rebecca Lisweski accompanied by Parsons on guitar), Lisweski’s Three Handed Woman, A House is Not a Home, and When a Man Loves a Woman, beautifully sung by Parsons, to the modern era of Ed Sheeran’s The Shape of You and Bruno Mars’s The Lazy Song.

Another highlight is a superb performance of Rimsky-Korsakov’s Flight of the Bumblebee from violinist Oliver Lewis, happily reprised. And there are some sinuous and, at times, delightfully suggestive moves from Flavia.

And if proof was needed that Vincent and Flavia have lost none of their tango touch it can be found in an absolutely stunning finale, with Lewis’s violin providing haunting accompaniment.

Always leave them wanting more, they say, and this sets the seal on an exceptional evening’s entertainment.

Tango Moderno is at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham until Saturday, January 27.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan