Rob Brydon’s theatre tour support comedian Scott Bennett headlines show in Derbyshire

Catch rising conedy star Scott Bennett when he headlines a show in Chesterfield next week.

He has supported Rob Brydon on his UK theatre tour, written for The Chris Ramsey Show and BBC News Quiz and has been a finalist in English Comedian of the Year.

Scott will be bringing his wit to the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Thursday, November 29, 2018.

He will be supported by award-winning funny girl Amy Gledhill and Matt Bragg, who has supported Harry Hill, at this Spotlight Comedy Club show which is hosted by Anthony J. Brown.

Tickets £13.70, £11.70 and £8.70 (students). Call 01246 345222 or book online click here

