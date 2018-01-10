Robin Hood fun and games at Belper venue

Christ Church in Belper is proud to present Robin Hood on February 8-10, at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

This is a true family show, full of fun, with the wicked Sheriff of Sheridan desperate to catch Robin.

Robin manages to elude him with the help of Marian and a visitor from Australia. The merry men add some delight and fun to the story, with Grandad adding his twist to the events, and the villagers organise a fete and archery competition along the way.

The cast, all amateurs, although after 25 years of productions well practised, range from the young to the seniors of our community who sing and dance their way through the story to its happy ending when all get their just desserts.

Come and see us at Christ Church, on the Triangle in Belper, and enjoy a jolly time with light refreshments included. Tickets cost £5 for adults and £3 for school aged young people.

Tickets are available by phoning 01773 824974/825635, or on the night at the door. Block bookings for uniformed organisations are welcome.