Rudyard Kipling classic will hit the stage this Easter at Derby Theatre

This Easter, Derby Theatre will produce and present a spectacular new version of The Jungle Book.

The production can be seen there from April 5 to 20.

Inspired by Rudyard Kipling’s classic and magical stories, this sparkling new production, adapted by Neil Duffield and directed by Sarah Brigham, with original music by Ivan Stott, is perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.

The Jungle Book is Derby Theatre’s latest big production ideal for all ages, following on from their highly acclaimed and much-loved family productions of Hansel & Gretel and Cinderella.

The production will soon go into rehearsal and will be brought vividly to life with brand new songs and a cast of ten professional actors (including musicians, hearing, Deaf and interpreting actors) plus a company of community performers from the region.

The cast includes Iniki Mariano as Mowgli (who will be making her Derby Theatre debut and whose most recent credit is Can’t Wait for Christmas for the Orange Tree Theatre) and Elliott Rennie as Shere Khan (Alice in Wonderland,

Thumbelina and Pinocchio for Stephen Joseph Theatre).

For more on tickets, call the box office on 01332 593939 or see www.derbytheatre.co.uk