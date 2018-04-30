Russell Brand’s Derby tour date off as tour is postponed

Russell Brand has decided to postpone his Re:Birth tour indefinitely due to the serious incident involving his mother Barbara last week.

The comedian, writer, activist and author was due to perform at Derby Arena on Wednesday, May 9, but this will not take place.

Russell Brand’s management said in a statement: “Due to Russell’s mother remaining in a critical condition following a road accident last week, his promoters regrettably announce the indefinite postponement of his remaining Re:Birth tour dates.

“Ticketholders will be automatically refunded via their point of purchase.”

Russell Brand has also made a video statement which can be found on his twitter channel @rustyrockets

Derby LIVE can confirm that it will be refunding its customers automatically including booking fees and associated charges such as postage. Customers who paid using cash will be contacted about arranging a refund.