See award-winning play at Derby Theatre this week

My Mother Said I Never Should is being performed this week at Derby Theatre.

It can be seen there from March 5 to 9.

Presented by London Classic Theatre, this play by Charlotte Keatley is set in Manchester, Oldham and London, and is a poignant, bittersweet story about love, jealousy and the price of freedom.

Written in 1985 and first staged at the Contact Theatre, Charlotte Keatley’s award-winning play is the most commonly performed work by a female playwright worldwide.

For tickets, you can call the box office on 01332 593939 or you can click here for more details.

Photo credit: Sheila Burnett