See stand-up star Shazia at the Guildhall

Stand-up comic Shazia Mirza is back on the road with her latest show and is coming to Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Friday, May 18.

Following her critically acclaimed 2016, sell-out international run of The Kardashians Made Me Do It and fresh from being ravaged by hunger and sand-flies on Channel 4’s Celebrity Island, Shaziaa tours her new show, With Love From St Tropez. It is a show about lies and truth (or is that the same thing?), nudity and the periodic table. How much do you wear? What do you look like, and will they let you in? Oh, and don’t you dare wear more than dental floss on a French beach.

For ticket information, you can call the box office on 01332 255800 or go to www.derbylive.co.uk

Photo credit: Amelia Troubridge