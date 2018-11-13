Theatre Review: Rain Man hits the stage in triumphant fashion at Derby Theatre

Bringing an iconic film to the stage is a challenge, writes John Shawcroft. There’s a ready-made audience, familiar with a popular storyline, but the crossover must strike a balance of authenticity so that the adaptation does not look out of place in the theatre.

This certainly applies with Rain Man, the 1988 four-time Oscar-winning movie in which Dustin Hoffman earned an Academy Award. You couldn’t get a much harder act to follow than Hoffman but Mathew Horne, in The Classic Screen to Stage Theatre Company’s touring version (Derby Theatre this week until Saturday) gives a stellar performance.

Here is the story of young wheeler-dealer Charlie Babbitt (Tom Cruise in the film and Ed Speleers on stage), whose car business is on the brink of collapse, with creditors circling ominously.

Charlie discovers that his estranged father has died and bequeathed his multi-millions to another son, Raymond, an autistic savant who has been in a care home and of whom Charlie is unaware. All Charlie gets is his father’s Buick Roadmaster 1949 vintage car and a collection of prize-winning hybrid rose bushes.

Understandably miffed and in desperate need of the cash, Charlie clashes, first with his father’s solicitor and then with Dr Bruener (Neil Roberts), head of the care home, who is fiercely protective of Raymond. Charlie ‘kidnaps’ Raymond (‘how can I kidnap my own brother?’) with one aim in mind; to get at least a half share of the money.

So the journey begins and Horne’s depiction of Raymond - in the Hoffman role - is a classic. Most of the action takes place during a drive from Cincinnati to the Las Vegas casinos. Raymond can memorise a phone directory and read two books at the same time, one with each eye. There is a very funny moment when a waitress, who, of course, has never met Raymond, is astonished when Raymond having got as far as J in the phone book, recites her telephone number and address simply by hearing her name.

Also in the mix is Charlie’s employee and on-off girl friend Susan (Elizabeth Carter), who has to come to terms with fending off the creditors but discovering an unwelcome potential brother-in-law.

Since most of the action takes place during the drive some imaginative scenery is called for. The set design relies on simplicity, using the stops on the journey instead of trying to recreate the Buick. Clever use of the backdrops and some nifty scene-shifting by the cast enable a smooth transition.

Charlie gradually discovers that Raymond can be extremely funny but he also has his value, which is put to good use in the casino. And here the changes begin, with some touching moments such as Charlie teaching Raymond to dance and Susan giving him his first kiss.

It’s not a spoiler to reveal that Charlie learns to love his new-found brother and that the money begins to slip into second place. If Horne receives – and deserves – the plaudits, Speleers’s depiction of Charlie’s change of attitude and character is equally impressive.

This is the stage debut of Ed Speleers, although he has featured on the small screen (Downton Abbey etc) and it is unlikely to be his last. Similarly Bill Kenwright has transferred previously acclaimed productions (A Few Good Men, The Shawshank Redemption and Martin Shaw in Twelve Angry Men) to the stage. This is the Classic Screen to Stage Company’s inaugural production and, once again, it is to be hoped it’s not the last.

There is a good support from Mairi Barclay, Adam Lilley, Joe Sellman Leava and Hannah Barker and this very moving show, with its 1980s musical background, fully deserved its acclaim and standing ovation.

For ticket availability for the rest of the week, see www.derbytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01332 593939.

Photo credit: Robert Day