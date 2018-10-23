Theatre Review: Rebus - Long Shadows is a must for crime fiction fans at Nottingham Theatre Royal

Few crime thrillers offer such a deeply satisfying read as Ian Rankin’s Rebus novels, writes John Shawcroft.

Strong, character-driven plots, sometimes intricate but always making sense, they can be real page-turners and almost act as guides to Edinburgh and its environs.

The title character, of course, is Detective Inspector John Rebus, unorthodox to the despair of his superiors and often to be found in the Oxford Bar or journeying down unexpected avenues to solve the crime.

The saga also traces the rise of his protégé, Siobhan Clarke, trying to abide by the rules and go by the book, frequently torn between loyalty to her boss and duty to the force.

And then there is the notorious crime boss of Edinburgh’s underworld, arch villain Morris Gerald ‘Big Ger’ Cafferty, and long-time nemesis of Rebus, the man who always has a cast-iron alibi and defies all attempts to nail him while all the time each has a grudging, undeclared respect for the other.

This is familiar to Rebus enthusiasts (and here I must declare an interest and say that I have devoured all of the books) but it helps set the background for the irascible, curmudgeonly inspector’s stage debut in Rebus: Long Shadows (Nottingham Theatre Royal as part of a national tour) skillfully adapted from Rankin’s story by Rona Munro.

Rebus is now retired, a forgotten man in modern Police Scotland, increasingly bemused by the changing world he inhabits. But the long shadows of his former life still follow him through the city streets, not least the ghostly visitations of two young girls whose horrific murders from 25 years earlier remain unsolved.

They seek justice and Rebus, now drinking water rather than whisky, finds life changing when the daughter of one of the victims appears outside his flat. To Siobhan’s alarm, he’s back on the case, rooting around the dark streets and turning over previously unexplored stones.

The younger Rebus has been on the small screen, played by John Hannah and Ken Stott in four TV series broadcast between 2000 and 2007. Both brought much to the role but it is hard to imagine anybody making a better fist of the elder version than Charles Lawson, fresh from his latest reprise of Jim McDonald in Coronation Street.

Lawson gets as close to the original – and remember every reader will have his own perception of Rebus – as possible: the physical mannerisms of crumpled hunched shoulders, expressions and occasionally a gruff, cantankerous character that has no right to expect any audience sympathy.

Siobhan has now risen to Detective Inspector and has to balance the cold cases and ancient grudges which demand the attention of her one-time mentor with modern police methods and an ongoing trial that is in danger of collapse from an as yet unknown defence witness. Here, Cathy Tyson excels in a strong performance which has her railing against her old boss’s left-field methods while retaining the affection and respect for him.

And then, of course, there is John Stahl’s Cafferty. His initial appearance on stage in Rebus’s flat exudes evil, a towering, scary figure that you cross at your peril. Later, we find Big Ger in his own luxury home, a total contrast to Rebus’s pad, which has only a nodding relationship with a duster and has never seen a Hoover. A stunning view over Edinburgh, classic Sinatra on digital sound and the finest wine money can buy. Cafferty has made it, though how many victims have paid the price is unfathomable.

Stahl’s performance is equally compelling and his clashes with Rebus blaze with antagonism, which leaves you wondering at times just who is on the wrong side of the tracks. As far as Rebus is concerned the least understandable thing about Big Ger is his love for Sheena Easton’s songs.

Neil McKinven flits in and out to play five different characters and there are fine performances from Dani Heron and Eleanor House as the ghosts of the murder victims, the latter also doubling as one of the victim’s daughter.

Although the plot meanders through a period of bleak language on a sparse multi-storey set with clever changes, it never sags and attention is held throughout. It’s no spoiler to reveal that at the end Rebus and Cassidy remain as deadlocked as ever but there is a lovely twist which opens the way to a sequel.

People who have read the books should enjoy this successful transition to the stage while those unfamiliar with the detective could find a whole new experience ahead of them.

Rebus: Long Shadows is at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham until Saturday, October 27.