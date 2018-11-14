Tickets go on sale this week to see Jimmy Carr’s 2020 tour date at Derby Arena

Jimmy Carr will be returning to Derby Arena on Saturday, September 12, 2020, as part of his Terribly Funny tour.

Tickets are priced at £31.50 and will go on general sale with Derby LIVE on Friday, November 16, at 10am. A 24-hour pre-sale will be available for existing Derby LIVE customers from 10am on Thursday, November 15.

Terribly Funny is the follow up to Jimmy’s global Best Of Tour which was seen by more than half a million people worldwide.

The new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things. Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes - they are not the terrible things. Jokes are little lies. Nothing more than wonderful, funny, joyful tricks, constructed from language.

Jimmy will be telling jokes to an adult paying audience who’ve got a good idea what’s in store. And there’s no point to the show, save for to make the audience laugh. Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you’ve been warned, enjoy the laughs.

Jimmy Carr has been a comedian for more than a decade and a half. He has performed ten sell-out tours, playing more than 2,500 shows to more than 2 and a half million people. He’s won the British Comedy Award for ‘Best Live Stand-Up Tour’, been nominated for the Perrier Award and in 2016 became the first UK comedian to record a special for US streaming giant Netflix.

His television credits include 20 series as host of panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 16 series of spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and ten years presenting Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz Of The Year.

Jimmy will perform in Derby Arena’s main space, which will once again be transformed into a blacked-out fully-functioning theatre, which has been a huge success for previous events.

Tickets can be purchased through the Derby LIVE box office on 01332 255800 or online at derbylive.co.uk

They can also be purchased at the Sales and Information Centre, on the Market Place, Derby, DE1 3AH.