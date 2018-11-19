Tickets on sale now for Ilkeston Theatre Company’s latest fun family panto

Ilkeston Theatre Company will be performing their latest family pantomime soon, so make you get your tickets in plenty of time.

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood is by Dave Jeanes (Lazy Bee Scripts) and can be seen at St John Houghton School, Abbot Road, Kirk Hallam, on December 5-8.

You will be able to see loads of funny business when Robin Hood (played by Rachael Flewitt) and his Merry Men seek to triumph over the evil Sheriff of Nottingham (Angie Jacks) and her henchmen Bo and ‘Arry (Lucy Tanner and Sharon Ensor).

Prince John (Steve Walton) tries to usurp the throne and kidnap Maid Marion’s (Justine Haywood) wards, Ricky and Bianca (Alfie Wilson and Penny Courtney) ... Will he succeed, or can dear Nursey (Ben Mills) protect them?

This is a show filled with fun and humour for all the family with lots of lively 1980s music and subtle reminders of that decade, so why not come along and join in? Ilkeston Theatre Company will also welcome the Kerry Ledger dancers to perform on stage.

Performances are at 7.30pm nightly with an additional Saturday matinee, from 2.30pm on December 8.

Tickets are £9.50, concessions £7.50, family tickets are £30, babes on knees (under 2) free. They are on sale now at Memorable Events, based at the top of Bath Street, Ilkeston, at the Seven Oaks Inn, Stanton by Dale, online at www.ilkestontheatrecompany.co.uk or via telephone on 0115 779 5770. Group discounts are also available.