Top comic Bailey fits the bill at Derby Arena next year

Comedian Bill Bailey’s latest tour Larks in Transit will be coming to Derby Arena on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

Tickets are priced at £37.

Larks in Transit is a compendium of travellers’ tales and the general shenanigans of 20 years as a travelling comedian.

With musical virtuosity, surreal tangents and trademark intelligence, Bill Bailey tackles politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness.

Plus, he fashions a symphony from a ringtone, tells the real story of Old McDonald, and a re-imagines the Stars and Stripes.

For more, call the box office on 01332 255800 or go to www.derbylive.co.uk