Top comic Mark Thomas brings new show to Nottingham Djanogly Theatre later this month

Comedian and activist Mark Thomas performs his latest show Check Up in the area soon.

He can be seen at Nottingham Djanogly Theatre, on March 14-15.

Mark is 54, the NHS is 70, and the UK national average life expectancy is 84.

If Mark makes it to 84, the NHS will be 100. What will they both look like?

Based on a series of residencies and interviews with leading experts in and on the NHS, Mark uses his own demise to explore the state we’re in, what’s going wrong in our NHS, how it can go right, and what the future might hold for us all.

Make sure you come and see the stand-up legend’s latest live show, Check Up.

For tickets, call the box office on 0115 8467777 or you can click here for more details.

Photo credit: Steve Ullathorne