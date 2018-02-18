Top mountaineer’s talk comes to city venue

Andy Kirkpatrick - Psychovertical: A Higher Education is a talk that is to be given at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Saturday, February 24, at 8pm.

Top British mountaineer, big-wall climber and winter expedition specialist, Andy has soloed the most difficult routes in the world.

A leading expert on climbing gear, Andy is also an award-winning writer and film-maker with an ability to captivate any audience with his unique brand of motivational storytelling.

In his brand new show, which will coincide with the release of the film Psychovertical by award-winning director Jen Randell, Andy Kirkpatrick looks back at 40 years of climbing and adventures, from the Alps to Patagonia, Yosemite to Greenland, a story all the things that make life amazing.

Tickets are priced at £16.50 with concession rates available and the talk is for over 16s only.

Visit derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/andy-kirkpatrick for further information.