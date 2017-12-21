Top quartet’s Nottingham date

The Allegri Quartet will be giving a performance on Thursday, January 25, at Nottingham’s Djanogly Recital Hall.

Now in its 62nd year, the Allegri Quartet is Britain’s oldest chamber group.

This concert will see it perform Haydn’s String Quartet No.20 in E flat, Op.9 No.2, Szymanowski’s String Quartet No.2 and Beethoven’s String Quartet in E flat, Op.127

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £18 (£17 concessions, £10 students). For more, call the box office on 0115 8467777 or see www.lakesidearts.org.uk