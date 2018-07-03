Vamos show spreads the joy around at Crich venue

A theatre show specially created for those living with dementia, professional carers, home carers and families can be seen at Crich Glebe Field Centre on Wednesday, July 11.

The show is called Sharing Joy and will be performed by Vamos Theatre Company, starting at 10.30am (doors open at 9.30am.)

Using music, dance, nostalgia, masks, puppetry and laughter, the show brings pleasure and meaning to everyone involved.

The show lasts an hour, and is set in the 1940s and 1950s. Audience members will meet courting couples, wartime nurses, a singing dog, and even Elvis himself - who may make an appearance as a special guest. There will be plenty of music to bring back memories, dancing to enjoy or join in with, swinging dresses and best suits. This is a playful and joyous show that encourages everyone to take part and to express themselves.

Vamos Theatre is the UK’s leading full mask professional theatre company, taking its funny brand of wordless theatre across the world since 2006.

For tickets, call 01773 853 260.