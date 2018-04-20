War Horse’s Royal Concert Hall stay proves to be a record breaker

The recent production of War Horse at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham proved to be a record-breaking success, with over 55,000 people seeing the National Theatre’s global stage hit during its three-and-a-half week run at the venue.

The Royal Concert Hall’s director of sales, marketing and development, Jonathan Saville, said: “Without a doubt this was the biggest, most exciting, and best-selling show we’ve had at the Royal Concert Hall in recent memory, possibly in its history.

“It was a brilliant visit, with a great team, wonderful audiences, and not a dry eye in the house for nearly a month!

“It wasn’t without its challenges to fit a show the size of War Horse into a concert hall rather than a more conventional theatre setting. We had many site meetings leading up to the show and truckloads of equipment were shipped out temporarily to fit the production in, but due to the dedication and professionalism of all the technical teams involved from the venue and the National Theatre, we managed it.

“The staff here have been fantastic and really gone the extra mile to ensure that our audiences have had the very best possible experience when coming to see this wonderful production.”

Lauren King, head of productions for the National Theatre, added: “Thank you to every one of the Royal Concert Hall’s staff for looking after the War Horse team so well.

“We have had a wonderful time performing at the theatre, playing to amazing audiences every night. Our relationship with the venue is a special one and we look forward to bringing more National Theatre shows here in the future.”

The National Theatre’s next visit to Nottingham will be in January when they will bring director Rufus Norris’s new production of Macbeth to the Theatre Royal.