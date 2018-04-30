What a feeling as Joanne stars in Flashdance - The Musical

Flashdance – The Musical will star star Strictly favourite Joanne Clifton and singer-songwriter Ben Adams, and it arrives at the Theatre Royal, Nottingham, on May 7-12, as part of an extensive UK tour.

Strictly Come Dancing Champion Joanne Clifton is no stranger to being at the top, as she is also a World and European Champion ballroom dancer, and is one of very few pro dancers to have won both the main Strictly glitter ball with Ore Oduba in 2016 and the Christmas Special in 2015 with Harry Judd.

Joanne made her musical theatre debut in the role of Streetwalker in the UK premiere of the Irving Berlin musical Face The Music, for which she was nominated for an Off West End Award. She followed this up with a turn as Marilyn Monroe in the Norma Jeane Musical and then trod the boards as Millie Dillmount in the No. 1 UK Tour of Thoroughly Modern Millie for which she garnered rave reviews.

Talking of her role as Alex Owens in the UK tour of Flashdance. Joanne said: “This is just another dream come true! I think everyone in the world whether dancer or non-dancer, as soon as they hear What a Feeling, remember that iconic scene at the end of the film and I’m so incredibly lucky that I get to do that every night in a UK tour along with fabulous numbers like She’s a Maniac. I’m over the moon! It’s another amazing opportunity in my musical theatre career and I can once again sing and act alongside dancing!”

Ben Adams, who joins Joanne on stage as Nick Hurley, has been singing and performing since the age of eight. His career started as head chorister at St. Margaret’s, Westminster Abbey, singing at royal weddings, touring all over Europe, recording two classical albums and frequently singing for the likes of the Queen and the pope. At 16, he became the lead singer of the band a1, who racked up 10 million record sales, two UK number ones, five studio albums and toured throughout the world, winning a Brit award among many others.

When the band split, Ben took to the studio and is now a successful song writer and producer, working with the likes of Robin Thicke, Craig David, JLS, Ward Thomas, Sam Bailey, Boyzone and Alexandra Burke to name but a few. He also reached the final of Celebrity Big Brother, the Norwegian version of Strictly Come Dancing, and Master Chef in Denmark. As well as writing for other artists, he went straight to number 1 in the iTunes charts with his classical album titled One Beautiful Mourning. His first solo album 1981 will be launched in 2018.

Tickets are £43-£19. Call the box office on 0115 9895555 or you can go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Brian Hartley: info@stillmotion.