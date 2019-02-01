Wonderland mines a rich seam again at Nottingham Playhouse

The acclaimed Nottinghamshire-set play Wonderland makes its eagerly-awaited return to Nottingham Playhouse from February 8-23.

Set in 1983, Wonderland sees two 16-year-olds, Malcom (John Booker) and Jimmy (Joshua Glenister) wait nervously at the pithead. Guided by veteran miner Colonel (played by William Travis), they descend into the brotherhood, banter, searing heat and liquid blue light of Welbeck Colliery.

Meanwhile in London, an American CEO Ian MacGregor (Robin Bowerman) is brought in to reform King Coal. Pits close and a strike is called.

Directed by Nottingham-born Adam Penford and written by the daughter of Nottingham miner, Beth Steel, the local story proved a huge hit with East Midlands audiences and returns to the award-nominated theatre for the second year running.

Morgan Large’s ambitious coal-face set design won Best Design in the UK Theatre Awards 2018.

