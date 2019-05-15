All you need to know about Derbyshire play centres
Mums and dads - how do you keen your child entertained when the sun is sulking?
How about taking them to a play centre? We've been looking at some of the best in Derbyshire. Here are other suggestions for when the sun is hiding.
1. The Jungle Playcentre, Chesterfield
Slides and ballpits are among the attractions for children aged 0-11 years and under 4ft 10ins in height.
2. Chester's Den, Chesterfield
Located at the Proact stadium home of Chesterfield FC, the play centre is named after the club's mascot. The centre is designed for babies through to 12 year olds.
3. Little Monkeys Play Centre, Two Dales, Matlock
Children up to 12 years can scramble through nets, climb ropes, crawl through tubes and zoom down a four-lane slide at this centre in Darley Forest.
4. Little Rascals, Buxton
There are large soft toys to cuddle and big colourful balls to jump on at this centre which is great for pre-school kids.
