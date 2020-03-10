Artisan market launches Haddon Hall's new season

Haddon Hall will reopen its doors to the public with an artisan market showcasing the best wares from across the country.

Running from March 27 to 29, Mercatum – the Spring Artisan Market will enable visitors to shop the finest crafts and learn skills at drop-in workshops and demonstrations,.

New for 2020, Nordic Muse will be selling beautiful jewellery pieces and homeware, while Cedar Lifestyle will be showcasing the latest fragrances in their fabulous long-lasting candle range. Local artist, Rebecca Clitheroe will be selling a collection of illustrations and prints, while Erica Just will also be on hand selling a range of watercolour paintings.

For those who would like to find something unique for their home, The Rustic Log Store Company will be selling handcrafted garden furniture and Blackbird Coffee will also be tempting visitors with a variety of refreshments including coffee and prosecco.

Returning by popular demand, Bittersweet Chocolate will be getting families ready for Easter with their range of Easter eggs and chocolate treats, while new artisans Creation Jewellery and Anne Chaisty will be selling their handmade jewellery collections.

Grab something to eat from Lydia’s Perfectly Cake, who will be selling home bakes and Nelson’s Distillery will be serving up their award-winning gin.

Children can enjoy crafts and face painting, while families can enjoy live music, with performances from local bands and choirs.

Mercatum is open from 10am to 5pm with last admission at 4pm. Entry: £5.50 (adults and concessions) or included in admission to Haddon Hall, children go free. To book, go to www.haddonhall.co.uk or call 01629 812855.