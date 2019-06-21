Chatsworth offers cookery demos by James Martin and Mary Berry and a Pride and Prejudice ball

Celebrity chefs, a Pride and Prejudice ball and outdoor films and theatre - it’s all happening at Chatsworth this year.

The big event of the summer is Chatsworth Country Fair which will bring James Martin, The Hairy Bikers and Mary Berry to the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire’s estate on August 30 and 31 where they will give cookery demonstrations and share kitchen know-how.

Mary Berry said: “I am really looking forward to appearing at Chatsworth Country Fair – it is the greatest, most special family day out, with something for everyone, in the most glorious setting, you can even bring your dog!”

Daredevil motorbike display team Bolddog Lings and horse-riders extraordinaire The Ukranian Cossacks Stunt Team will be heading the entertainment at the country fair.

The Poppy Parachute Team, Global Stars Aerobatics Display, British Scurry and Trials Driving and Allcomers’ Dog Racing will also be adding to the fun of the fair.

Film fans can watch blockbuster movies under the stars in the spectacular grounds of Chatsworth. Mary Poppins Returns will be screened on July 26 and Bohemian Rhapsody on July 27.

Outdoor theatre comes to Chatsworth on August 7 when Lord Chamberlain’s Men will perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

For a touch of elegance, how about donning a posh frock and taking your own Mr Darcy to a Pride and Prejudice ball on September 28?

If Bubbles and Bublé are more your bag you can sip a glass of the fizzy stuff while listening to Bublé tribute artist Lee Hutton on August 17 and 23.

Chatsworth Arts Festival, which has previously hosted Grayson Perry and Cornelia Parker, returns on September 20 to 22 promising a top line-up of artists and speakers on architecture, fashion and design.

Later in the year there’s the spectacular fireworks display on November 2 and 3 and the Christmas market, from November 16 to December 3, 2019.

To book tickets or for more information, go to www.chatsworth.org.



READ THIS: Chatsworth is top place to walk your four-legged friend