Chatsworth summer season features outdoor screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody and Mary Poppins Returns

Cinema under the stars, outdoor theatre with The Lord Chamberlain’s Men and The Dog: A Celebration, are all part of the packed visitor programme at Chatsworth this summer.

Luna Cinema returns once again this summer for an unforgettable outdoor experience against the backdrop of the stately home. Visitors can stomp their feet along to Bohemian Rhapsody on July 27 or sing along to Mary Poppins Returns on July 26 as they watch under the stars.

Chatsworth summer. Photo by www.shoot360.co.uk.

Adult tickets are £15.50 and £10.50 for children (3-15 years).

This summer, visitors can sit back with a picnic and enjoy a truly magical outdoor performance of A Midsummers Night’s Dream from The Lord Chamberlain’s Men. One of Shakespeare’s most loved comedies will be performed in the Chatsworth Garden by the all-male cast complete with traditional Elizabethan costumes, music and dance. Tickets are £16 for adults and £12 for children.

In the house, there is a range of activities for the young and young at heart. Have a go at dog breed top trumps using collector cards on the visitor route and stop by the New Gallery for plenty of fido fun, from creating your own dog breed, to colouring a canine masterpiece.

This summer alongside the exhibition that explores stories of bravery and mischief, of working dogs and treasured companions through a fascinating collection of artworks, letters and artefacts, Chatsworth will also play host to some very important guests as it welcomes two Crufts winners in August.

Crufts champions or not, all dogs are welcome at Chatsworth this summer. With doggy drinking stations and dog-friendly places to stop and eat, visitors are welcome to bring their own four-legged friends for walks or put their pooch through its paces with the dog agility course located near the Maze.

In the spirit of this year’s exhibition, Chatsworth has put together three of its favourite walks in the garden, parkland and woods - perfect for dogs and their owners. Pick up a copy at garden entrances or download a pdf from the website.

In the garden, marvel at the 8m-high scaffolding sculpture of a dog commissioned by the Duke and Duchess from the artist Ben Long. His dog is of a monumental scale and is a vivid addition to the landscape.

The 105 acres of historic garden offer young and old alike plenty of fun, from marvelling at the human sundial, the balancing rock and the Emperor Fountain to exploring the old coal tunnel underneath the garden.

Younger visitors can meet farm animals up close, take a trailer ride or play all day on swings, zip wires and slides.

To plan the perfect day out, try the new interactive map to view daily activities, opening times, menus for restaurants and cafés, plus key features in the garden, farmyard and park all in one place.

