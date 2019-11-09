Circus Starr gives away 1000 free tickets to disadvantaged children for Derby show

Circus Starr are pitching their big top in Derby next week and offering 1000 free tickets to vulnerable kids and children with disabilities.

The not-for-profit circus will be at the Bass Recreation Ground on Monday, November 11, offering a host of acts including Ross Walters and his diablo and the Havana Troupe’s energetic performance of the Russian Bar and Springboard.

Support from local businesses has enabled the free ticket giveaway.

For more details, go to www.circus-starr.org.uk.

