Crich Tramway Village will host is annual Classic Motorcycle Day on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

There will be trophies awarded for Best British Motorcycle, Best International Motorcycle, Best Japanese Motorcycle, Best Pre-war Motorcycle and Best Scooter which will be decided by judges, while the public will have the chance to vote for Best in Show.

A cup for the Best Classical Motorcycle in Original Condition will be presented by The Old Bike Mart magazine.

More than 200 classic motorcycles will head for Crich Tramway Village on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

Jon Lambley, of the event’s co-organisers Vincent H.R.D Owners’ Club, said: “The Vincent H.R.D Owners’ Club are keen to include all makes of motorcycles and scooters, and for all the various owners clubs to engage together in this celebration of two wheeled machinery from the last 120 years.”

Derwent Waste Management have generously sponsored the event for the fourth year.

Candi Bell, events manager at Crich Tramway Village, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our 4th Classic Motorcycle event again this year, which continues to be very popular with motorcyclists and families looking for an interesting day out. We have over 200 classic motorcycles booked in for this year and it’s great to see how much work has gone into maintaining them”.

The event runs from 10am – 5.30pm (last admissions 4pm) and vintage trams run from 10.30am to 5pm offering unlimited rides. Face coverings are required when riding the trams (unless medically exempt).

General admission costs £19 for adults, £16.50 for seniors, £11 for children, or £43 for a family ticket (two adults and three children). These prices include free return within 12 months (subject to opening dates and excluding the World War II events).

For motorcyclists on modern motor bikes, which can be parked in the car parks, there is a reduced entry price to the event of £12.50 for this day. Ask for a voucher on arrival.