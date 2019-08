Fans of old vehicles should check out a classic transport gathering at Crich Tramway Village.

The museum will welcome a fleet of vehicles built prior to 1979 for visitors to admire on Sunday and Monday, August 25 and 26.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Back Numbers Barber Shop Quartet on Sunday from 1pm to 2pm and The Rapids on both days at 12.30pm and 2pm.

For more details, go to www.tramway.co.uk. or call 01773 854321.