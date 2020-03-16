Coronavirus concerns cause Derbyshire Singers to postpone Matlock concert

Concern over the coronavirus threat to public health has prompted the Derbyshire Singers to reschedule a concert.

The performance was due to take place at Highfields School in Matlock on Saturday, March 21, but has been put back until September 19.

A spokesman for the singers said: “Owing to the worsening of the current public health crisis and official pronouncements and information given, the Derbyshire Singers have made the decision to postpone their concert.

“The concert was to have featured locally-born violinist, Lizzie Ball, in Bruch's Violin Concerto No 1, with the Derbyshire Singers performing Brahms' German Requiem. Fortunately Lizzie is available to perform on September 19 and the programme is intended to go ahead on the revised date unchanged.”

Despite her international touring schedule Lizzie Ball still feels her heart is rooted in Derbyshire and is looking forward to returning to play in this concert.

Lizzie said: “I think my childhood in Derbyshire gave me such happiness and a grounded approach to life that it prepared me well for a career in an industry that can be challenging at times.”

She has developed a unique musical ‘brand’, combining classical with rock and jazz, and in her 20 years of professional musicianship she has performed at venues across the globe with artists as diverse as Nigel Kennedy, Ariana Grande, and The Sixteen! She has appeared as a headline artist at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, with her Classical Kicks Production, and she is also a passionate educator who loves to coach and mentor young people.

Lizzie is looking forward to playing Bruch’s Violin Concerto No 1, a work which despite the composer’s self-doubt - he rewrote it at least six times - became so successful that it overshadowed everything else he wrote, to the extent that in the end he could not bear to listen to it!

As well as Lizzie and the Derbyshire Sinfonia musicians, Derbyshire Singers will be joined by Clare Lloyd-Griffiths (soprano) and Andrew Ashwin (baritone) who will be the soloists for A German Requiem.

Andrew is no stranger either to the Derbyshire Singers or to the Requiem, with a career encompassing 15 years of operatic performance. Clare has performed both in operatic roles and as a concert soloist.

Tickets which have already been purchased will be valid for the new date. Buy tickets, priced £15, from Robert Young Florists in Matlock, Natural Choice in Ashbourne, tel. 01335 346096 or go to www.derbyshiresingers.org. Students and under 16s will get free admission to the concert.