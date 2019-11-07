Date set for 140-year-anniversary of Derbyshire County Show

Beloved attractions and events will return to celebrate the anniversary in 2020

A date has been set for one of the “country’s best-loved events” held at Elvaston Showground.

The vintage car show is always popular with visitors and is likely to return for 2020.

Next year the event will take place on Saturday 28 June and plans are “well underway to make it the most successful yet”.

More than 11,000 people attended the show this year with visitors enjoying the chance to get up close and personal with the hundreds of animals at the show.

There was an action-packed performance from Big Pete Monster Trucks in the main arena plus fairground rides, the ever-popular vintage cars display and an array of delicious delicacies from around the United Kingdom.

Edward Hicklin, chairman of the Derbyshire Agricultural and Horticultural Society, who organise the show, said: “We were delighted to be able to return to our spiritual home of Elvaston Showground for 2019 and we received glowing feedback from our visitors.

Fun fair rides and stalls are available on the day.

“The county show has a very grand history stretching back to 1860.

"We have a proud reputation to uphold, staging an event which has something for every member of the family and celebrates all that is good about the countryside on our doorstep.

“We are excited about our 140 anniversary in 2020.

"The Show is looking forward to welcoming Stuntworld International, the Welsh Axemen and Derby County mascot Rammie and the Derby County Community Trust on the day.

"We’re sure that all will be hugely popular with visitors to the Show.”