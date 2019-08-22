Embrace the great outdoors with bank holiday activities at Cromford Mills

Fantastic outdoor fun for all the family is on offer at Cromford Mills over the bank holiday weekend.

There will be action-packed activities to get the adrenaline pumping from August 24 to 26 plus adventurous pursuits for anyone looking to get away from the stress of modern life.

For those who like a gentler pace there is a woodland experience where visitors re-connect with the environment around them.

Paddle Peak will be hosting paddling sessions on Cromford Canal, providing the perfect opportunity to take to the water.

Mount Cook will be running Archery Tag in the mill yard. This action-packed activity is a hybrid of archery, paintball and dodgeball. Get ready for the arrows to start flying but don’t worry as the arrows have a foam tip, so you can fire straight at your enemies without anyone being hurt.

For those seeking adventure, award-winning events company Peaks Go have set a treasure hunt that will have families exploring the green areas of the site. The Arkwright Society will be running a pond dipping activity to encourage guests to learn about the entomology of waterways.

Adventure Pedlars are setting up camp and will be promoting Bike Glamping, Bike Packing and their tranquil Breath Escapes. Head for the tepee in the yard for more information!

Adventure specialists Acclimbatize will bring their climbing wall activity into the mill yard on bank holiday Monday, offering youngsters the chance to scramble up the tower and enjoy the views from the top.

The woodland experience will feature a live charcoal burn and charcoal drawing craft from Long Way Bank Wood, Wirksworth. Row Spencer will be campfire cooking in the yard alongside spoon carving demos by Paul from Woodsman Crafts.

For further information, call 01629 823256 or go to www.cromfordmills.co.org.uk



