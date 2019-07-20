Erewash council lines up packed summer of events at Ilkeston park

Victoria Park in Ilkeston will host a packed line-up of free events this summer from music concerts, to children’s fun days and lessons about bees.

Erewash Borough Councillor Mike Wallis, lead member for culture and leisure, said: “It’s a fantastic line-up of events. We are so lucky to have this beautiful Green Flag park in the centre of the town.

“Whether you want a relaxing evening listening to the brass bands play or fancy a day out eating ice cream and dancing to the bands at Summer Sounds, there’s sure to be an event to suit everyone.”

The Dinnington Colliery Band will perform at the park at 6pm on Sunday, July 21, for the finale of Love Parks Week, a nationwide celebration of green spaces and the groups that bring them to life.

On Sunday, July 28, 3–7pm, the Summer Sounds festival returns with a huge variety of great music acts, stalls, rides, refreshments and entertainment for the whole family.

On Saturday, August 17, 2–5pm, National Honey Bee Day will bring a drumming workshop and advice sessions on how to support threatened pollinators and insects.

On Sunday, August 25, the bandstand will host a night of classical harp and cello, 6–8pm.

The Salvation Army Band will follow on Sundays, September 8 and 22, 2–3pm.

In between, expect a teddy bears picnic on Saturday, September 21, noon to 3pm.