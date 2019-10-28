Guinness World Record holder leads artwork creation at Kedleston Hall to celebrate Diwali

Kedleston Hall near Derby is celebrating Diwali by hosting world-renowned artist Ranbir Kaur.

Ranbir specialises in Rangoli in which a symmetrical pattern is usually created on the floor, using flowers or coloured powder, at the entrance of a house/courtyard to welcome people.

Guinness World Record holder for the largest Rangoli, Ranbir will be leading sessions for visitors to participate in creating an outdoor Rangoli in the garden at Kedleston Hall. Using natural materials gathered from the parkland such as fallen leaves, conkers, acorns and twigs, people of all ages are invited to contribute to the Rangoli from October 29 to 31, 11am to 3pm.

There is no need to book, and it is open to all ages. Participants are advised to wear suitable clothing and footwear.

The finished Rangoli will be lit with candles and will be on display outdoors in the garden on November 2 and 3, from 10am to 6pm.