A 1960 Ford Anglia 105E, which was enchanted by Ron Weasley’s father in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, is flying into Great British Car Journey on October 31, 2021.

The Harry Potter Halloween Special event at the attraction, which is based at Ambergate, also celebrates 82 years to the day since the very first Ford Anglia model, the E04A, was released for sale. In total more than 1.5 million Ford Anglias were produced, yet only around 320 remain today.

On the day, the Ford Anglia 105E Owners Club will bring along a selection of the classic cars which were immortalised in the Harry Potter film.

There will also be be a Hedwig Hunt for children in the attraction’s collection of more than 130 classic cars as well as plenty of ghoulish goodies in the café and prizes throughout the day for visitors wearing Harry Potter-themed fancy dress

To celebrate the Ford Anglia’s 82nd birthday, family tickets (two adults and up to three children) are discounted to £30, a saving of £10. Entry includes access to the Harry Potter event from 10am to 6pm (last entry at 4pm). Pre-booking essential, go to www.greatbritishcarjourney.com or call 01773 317243.

Great British Car Journey takes visitors through the rise and demise of the British motor industry using a unique interactive device.