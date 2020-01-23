Historic Ilkeston pub sold and set for major facelift

A pub, thought to be one of the oldest buildings in Ilkeston, has been sold and is set for a major facelift

The Kings Head, which overlooks Market Place in the town centre, was put on the market last year by its previous owners, Punch Taverns.

Now, it has been bought by the country’s largest pub company, El Group. The firm says the pub will be operated by the Craft Union Pub Company, but only after what it called “a significant refurbishment”.

A spokesman for Craft Union said The Kings Head will re-open after its makeover later in the year.

The sale was overseen by the Nottingham-based agents Everard Cole, who are specialists in the licensing and leisure field.

Director Jon Heald said: “We are delighted to have assisted El Group in acquiring The Kings Head.

“I understand the pub will be closed for a short period until the refurbishment is completed.

“I know Craft Union decorate their pubs to the highest standards, creating welcoming places, and I’m sure the completed project will prove a popular venue.”

Mr Heald added that Craft Union had “a philosophy of putting brilliant pubs back at the heart of local communities”

“They believe pubs play a vital role in the lives of their customers, and they are committed to nurturing this by investing in The Kings Head,” he said.

The three-storey property also includes private accommodation, comprising three bedrooms, on the first floor and four small rooms on the second floor.