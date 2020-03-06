Plant hunters fair returns to Carsington Water

Gardeners should make tracks for Carsington Water where a Plant Hunters Fair will be held on Saturday, March 14.

The plants are lovingly grown by small specialist nurseries who at this time of year will come laden with flowering bulbs, early flowering perennials, shrubs and trees to provide instant colour and also lots of later flowering plants to get planted for colour into the summer and beyond. These enthusiastic plants people are on hand to give honest, straightforward advice on choosing and growing the right plants for your garden.

Transform your borders ready for summer by snapping up these beautiful plants at Carsington Water on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

The plant fair, which will be set up next to the Visitor Centre from 10am to 4pm, offers the opportunity to pop along and visit many specialist nurseries to get your gardening season off to a great start.

For full details of nurseries attending see www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk

