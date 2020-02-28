RHS Chatsworth Flower Show 2020 will feature floristry laboratory and academy

Chatsworth will be transformed into a horticultural haven as a major show returns to the grounds of Derbyshire’s favourite stately home.

The RHS Chatsworth Flower Show, running from June 11 to 14 this year, will showcase the incredible power of nature.

Feature gardens will highlight how flora and fauna can help with flooding, wellbeing and health.

There’ll also be the unveiling of the Floristry Laboratory and Academy. Five floral designers will give a glimpse of the future with new trends within the floral industry revealed in exciting and innovative floral displays. Inspired visitors will be able to try their hand at floral arrangement and take part in the new floral academy hosted by Evolve Flowers from Spalding.

Firm favourites returning include five distinctive Mindfulness Gardens offering sanctuaries of tranquillity and escape. They’ll be complemented by ‘A Reflective Garden’, by first time designer James Hutchison, featuring a long tranquil pool at the centre, along with an intimate summer house providing a private space to reflect.

The much-loved Long Borders are back too, with 15 colourful designs showing an array of emotional states from fear to joy through imaginative planting displays.

The floral marquees are a big draw at RHS Chatsworth Flower Show.

RHS Feature Gardens full of inspiration include a ‘Rewilding Garden’ by RHS Gold Medal winning designer Phil Hirst which explores how people can encourage a natural biodiversity into their gardens. Multi award-winning designer Matt Childs will showcase the power plants can have on reducing flooding with a garden installation which will be packed with inspiration for gardeners to take away. Alexandra Noble’s Edible Flower Garden will bring sustainability, soil health and organic produce to the fore in a display that promises to be both practical and beautiful.

For the first time beautifully dressed moon gates will create striking displays throughout the grounds for visitors to walk amongst and soak up the beauty of the arrangements.

Edible allotments are being introduced this year too, giving visitors the chance to chat with passionate exhibitors and take away inspiring planting schemes.

Gardeners will be able to get their questions answered in a series of demos and workshops with knowledgeable expert Martin Fish. And Potting Bench Talks will share the expertise of Gardeners’ World Joe Swift and floristry expert Jonathan Moseley.

The Wedgwood Garden, designed by Jamie Butterworth, was a focal point of RHS Chatsworth Flower Show 2019.

There will be plenty for little ones to enjoy too with a Discover & Grow zone educating school groups on the power of bees in supporting nature, as well as how forest schools can boost brain power.

All ages will be able to admire the 27 school planters, showing visitors how to walk on the wild side with colourful creations from local school children.

Gemma Lake, RHS Chatsworth Flower Show manager, said: “We can’t wait to unveil our fantastic celebration of the power of nature. We’re certain the Floral Laboratory and Academy will be a big hit this year.

“On top of the exciting new content, the floral marquees will be bursting with top growers and nurseries and we have a fantastic line up of experts in the Dig In Live Kitchen Theatres hosting Q&A sessions, talks and demos thought-out the week. Visitors will be able to take away so many ideas to try at home – 2020 is definitely packed with food for thought!”

Tickets to RHS Chatsworth Flower Show can be bought at rhs.org.uk/flowershows

READ THIS: Chatsworth is one of the top places to walk your dog.