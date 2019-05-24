RHS Chatsworth Flower Show bursts into bloom this week

This week's RHS Chatsworth Flower Show will celebrate the five senses of horticulture.

There will be the taste and smell of edible herbs, plants and flowers, the touch of a variety of natural textures, the sight of high summer colours and the sound of bees.

Highlights will include a mass planting of thousands of Dahlia (Dalina Maxi) ‘Salinas, an impressive Power of Trees feature and a spectacular immersion experience to wow visitors.

Show gardens will include The Wedgewood Garden by horticulturist Jamie Butterworth and The Brewin Dolphin Artists Garden by award-winning designer Paul Hervey-Brookes.

A floral marquee will be bursting with 80 growers and nurseries.

The RHS Chatsworth Flower Show runs in the grounds of Chatsworth House from Wednesday, June 5, to Sunday, June 9. To book tickets go to www.rhs.org.uk/shows

