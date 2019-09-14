Steampunk attractions at Crich Tramway Village this weekend

Crich Tramway Village is hosting its steampunk weekend on September 14 and 15 in which alternative history combines with science fantasy.

Enjoy live entertainment, games, a treasure hunt, fire breather, magic and competitions for the children.

The autumn programme of events at the museum includes the last chance of the season to ride a horsedrawn tramcar on Monday, September 16. This tram was built in 1874 and is one of the oldest exhibits at Crich.

Celebrations are on the cards for the weekend of September 21 and 22 when the tramway museum marks its 60th anniversary. Enjoy rides on many different trams and a vintage bus, guided tours, cine film shows, tram models running, live music plus face painting and balloon modelling for the kids.

For more details, call 01772 854321 or go to www.tramway.co.uk.

